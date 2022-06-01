Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hemophilia, vitamin k deficiency, and disseminated intravascular coagulation are some of the factors responsible for blood clotting disorders that not only requires relevant treatment, but also timely and affordable diagnosis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hemostasis Diagnostics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global Hemostasis Diagnostics market was valued at 584.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 785.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laboratory Analyzers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hemostasis Diagnostics include Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Nihon Kohden, Sysmex, Siemens Healthineers, Instrumentation Laboratory, Beckman Coulter and Grifols. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hemostasis Diagnostics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laboratory Analyzers
Point-of-Care Testing Systems
Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hemostasis Diagnostics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hemostasis Diagnostics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Roche
Nihon Kohden
Sysmex
Siemens Healthineers
Instrumentation Laboratory
Beckman Coulter
Grifols
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hemostasis Diagnostics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hemostasis Diagnostics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hemostasis Diagnostics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hemostasis Diagnostics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hemostasis Diagnostics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hemostasis Diagnostics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
