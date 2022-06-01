HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-efficiency particulate arresting vacuum filter, better known as HEPA vacuum filter, refers to a type of mechanical air filter that forces air through a fine mesh, thereby trapping harmful particles such as pet dander, dust mites, pollen, and tobacco smoke.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters in global, including the following market information:

Global HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters companies in 2021 (%)

The global HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters market was valued at 554 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 671.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bag Filters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters include Filtrauto, 3M and Pall, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bag Filters

Mid/High Performance filters

HEPA/ULPA

Dust Filters

Chemical Filters

Global HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Metals

Electronics

Bioclean

Power

Global HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Filtrauto

3M

Pall

