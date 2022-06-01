HER2 Antibodies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The demand of HER2 Antibodies is increasing, and primarily gaining from growing awareness regarding the prevalence of HER2 positive breast cancer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of HER2 Antibodies in Global, including the following market information:
Global HER2 Antibodies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global HER2 Antibodies market was valued at 8527 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11830 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Trastuzumab Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HER2 Antibodies include Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Abnova, InvivoGen, Celltrion, Biocon and Novus Biologicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HER2 Antibodies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HER2 Antibodies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global HER2 Antibodies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Trastuzumab
Lapatinib
Ado-trastuzumab emtansine
Pertuzumab
Everolimus
Global HER2 Antibodies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global HER2 Antibodies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
E-commerce
Global HER2 Antibodies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global HER2 Antibodies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HER2 Antibodies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HER2 Antibodies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novartis
Pfizer
Roche
Abnova
InvivoGen
Celltrion
Biocon
Novus Biologicals
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131329/global-her-antibodies-forecast-2022-2028-607
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HER2 Antibodies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HER2 Antibodies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HER2 Antibodies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HER2 Antibodies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HER2 Antibodies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HER2 Antibodies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HER2 Antibodies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HER2 Antibodies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 HER2 Antibodies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies HER2 Antibodies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HER2 Antibodies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 HER2 Antibodies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HER2 Antibodies Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global HER2 Antibodies Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414