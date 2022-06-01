High Altitude Platforms Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High altitude platforms (HAPs) are structures equipped with various payloads for varied applications such as environmental monitoring, communication, surveillance, and navigation. HAPs are designed to stay in the air for long periods at altitudes above 50,000 feet. These are positioned in the stratosphere, which is at a much higher altitude than the atmospheric layer where commercial aircraft operate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Altitude Platforms in Global, including the following market information:

Global High Altitude Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Altitude Platforms market was valued at 377 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 456.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Airships Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Altitude Platforms include TCOM, Raytheon, Lindstrand Technologies, Israel Aviation Industries, Worldwide Aeros, Lockheed Martin, Aerostar International, ILC Dover and AeroVironment and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Altitude Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Altitude Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High Altitude Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Airships

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Tethered Aerostat Systems

Global High Altitude Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High Altitude Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Government & Defense

Others

Global High Altitude Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global High Altitude Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Altitude Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Altitude Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TCOM

Raytheon

Lindstrand Technologies

Israel Aviation Industries

Worldwide Aeros

Lockheed Martin

Aerostar International

ILC Dover

AeroVironment

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Altitude Platforms Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Altitude Platforms Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Altitude Platforms Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Altitude Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Altitude Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Altitude Platforms Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Altitude Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Altitude Platforms Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 High Altitude Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies High Altitude Platforms Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Altitude Platforms Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Altitude Platforms Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Altitude Platforms Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

