High Content Screening Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-content screening (HCS), also known as high-content analysis (HCA) or cellomics, is a method that is used in biological research and drug discovery to identify substances such as small molecules, peptides, or RNAi that alter the phenotype of a cell in a desired manner.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Content Screening Products in Global, including the following market information:

Global High Content Screening Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Content Screening Products market was valued at 873.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1173.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Consumables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Content Screening Products include Becton Dickinson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Olympus LifeScience, PerkinElmer, Merck Millipore, Danaher, Yokogawa Electric and Sysmex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Content Screening Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Content Screening Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High Content Screening Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Consumables

Instruments

Software

Service

Accessories

Global High Content Screening Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High Content Screening Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Global High Content Screening Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global High Content Screening Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Content Screening Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Content Screening Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Becton Dickinson

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

Olympus LifeScience

PerkinElmer

Merck Millipore

Danaher

Yokogawa Electric

Sysmex

Thorlabs

Valeo

Montaplast

