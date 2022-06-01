High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High performance anti-corrosion coatings provide a barrier against corrosion for substrates that are frequently subjected to high temperature and harsh corrosive conditions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings market was valued at 6969.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8608.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings include 3M, Akzo Nobel, CMP, Jotun, Nippon Paint, Hempel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams and Tnemec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy
Urethane
Acrylic Coatings
Alkyd Coatings
Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas
Marine
Construction
Power Generation
Others
Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Akzo Nobel
CMP
Jotun
Nippon Paint
Hempel
PPG
Sherwin-Williams
Tnemec
Sokema
AICA Kogyo
AnCatt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Product Type
