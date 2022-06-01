High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The drugs are classified as High Potent if its Occupational Exposure Limit (OELs) = 10?g/m3.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) in global, including the following market information:
Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) market was valued at 21580 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic HPAPIs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) include Alkermes, Cambrex, Dishman, Dr. Reddy?S, Lonza, Novasep, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer and Merck Kgaa and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Synthetic HPAPIs
Biotech HPAPIs
Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oncology
Hormonal
Glaucoma
Others
Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alkermes
Cambrex
Dishman
Dr. Reddy?S
Lonza
Novasep
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Pfizer
Merck Kgaa
Tapi Teva
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI)
