High Temperature Gaskets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gasket is a compressible material or combination of materials used to provide a robust seal between two stationary parts and to compensate for the imperfection between the mating surfaces to be sealed. This specific high temperature gasket can withstand temperatures of 73?c to +537?c (continuous max 343?c) and up to 2000 PSI.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Temperature Gaskets in global, including the following market information:
Global High Temperature Gaskets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Temperature Gaskets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High Temperature Gaskets companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Temperature Gaskets market was valued at 6559.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7842.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metallic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Temperature Gaskets include Henkel, ThreeBond, Lamons, Garlock, Teadit Group, 3M, Flexitallic, Gasket Resources and Spetech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Temperature Gaskets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Temperature Gaskets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Temperature Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metallic
Semi-Metallic
Non-Metallic
UHT Liquid Gaskets
Global High Temperature Gaskets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Temperature Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Generation
Oil & gas
Chemical Processing
Metals
Transportation
Others
Global High Temperature Gaskets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Temperature Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Temperature Gaskets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Temperature Gaskets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Temperature Gaskets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High Temperature Gaskets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
ThreeBond
Lamons
Garlock
Teadit Group
3M
Flexitallic
Gasket Resources
Spetech
Premier Seals Manufacturing
National Engineering Products
Jet Lube
K?mmerling Chemische Fabrik
A.I. Schulze Chemotechnische Fabrik
IGS Industries
A.W. Chesterton
Hennig Gasket & Seals
Advanced Sealing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Temperature Gaskets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Temperature Gaskets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Temperature Gaskets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Temperature Gaskets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Temperature Gaskets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Temperature Gaskets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Temperature Gaskets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Temperature Gaskets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Temperature Gaskets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Temperature Gaskets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Temperature Gaskets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Temperature Gaskets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Temperature Gaskets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Temperature Gaskets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Temperature Gaskets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Temperature Gaskets Companies
