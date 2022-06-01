High-flow Nasal Cannula Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The demand of High-flow Nasal Cannula is being fuelled majorly by the rising instances of respiratory disorders and surging popularity of heated humidified high-flow nasal cannulas.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-flow Nasal Cannula in global, including the following market information:
Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High-flow Nasal Cannula companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-flow Nasal Cannula market was valued at 1226.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1883.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Air/Oxygen Blender Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-flow Nasal Cannula include Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ResMed, Teijin Pharma, Becton Dickinson, MEK-ICS, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Vapotherm and Flexicare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-flow Nasal Cannula manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Air/Oxygen Blender
Active Humidifier
Single Heated Tube
Nasal Cannulas
Others
Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Long-term Care Centers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others
Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-flow Nasal Cannula revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-flow Nasal Cannula revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High-flow Nasal Cannula sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High-flow Nasal Cannula sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
ResMed
Teijin Pharma
Becton Dickinson
MEK-ICS
Teleflex
Smiths Medical
Vapotherm
Flexicare
Salter Labs
Hamilton Medical
TNI medical
Great Group
