High-flow Nasal Cannula Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The demand of High-flow Nasal Cannula is being fuelled majorly by the rising instances of respiratory disorders and surging popularity of heated humidified high-flow nasal cannulas.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-flow Nasal Cannula in global, including the following market information:

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High-flow Nasal Cannula companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-flow Nasal Cannula market was valued at 1226.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1883.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air/Oxygen Blender Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-flow Nasal Cannula include Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ResMed, Teijin Pharma, Becton Dickinson, MEK-ICS, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Vapotherm and Flexicare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-flow Nasal Cannula manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air/Oxygen Blender

Active Humidifier

Single Heated Tube

Nasal Cannulas

Others

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-flow Nasal Cannula revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-flow Nasal Cannula revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-flow Nasal Cannula sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High-flow Nasal Cannula sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

ResMed

Teijin Pharma

Becton Dickinson

MEK-ICS

Teleflex

Smiths Medical

Vapotherm

Flexicare

Salter Labs

Hamilton Medical

TNI medical

Great Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-flow Nasal Cannula Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-flow Nasal Cannula Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-flow Nasal Cannula Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-flow Nasal Cannula Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-flow Nasal Cannula Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-flow Nasal Cannula Companies

4 Sights by Product

