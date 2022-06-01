Networking Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The demand for connectivity only expected to increase over time and is further supplemented by the increasing bandwidths offered by service providers. Both factors are expected to play a crucial role in the development of networking devices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Networking Device in Global, including the following market information:
Global Networking Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Networking Device market was valued at 108810 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 144390 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wired Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Networking Device include Belkin, D-Link, Actiontec, Netgear, TP-Link Technologies, Devolo, ZyXEL, Huawei and Legrand, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Networking Device companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Networking Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Networking Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wired
Wireless
Global Networking Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Networking Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Networking Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Networking Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Networking Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Networking Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Belkin
D-Link
Actiontec
Netgear
TP-Link Technologies
Devolo
ZyXEL
Huawei
Legrand
ASUS
Buffalo
