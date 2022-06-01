Networking Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The demand for connectivity only expected to increase over time and is further supplemented by the increasing bandwidths offered by service providers. Both factors are expected to play a crucial role in the development of networking devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Networking Device in Global, including the following market information:

Global Networking Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Networking Device market was valued at 108810 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 144390 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wired Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Networking Device include Belkin, D-Link, Actiontec, Netgear, TP-Link Technologies, Devolo, ZyXEL, Huawei and Legrand, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Networking Device companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Networking Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Networking Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wired

Wireless

Global Networking Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Networking Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Networking Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Networking Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Networking Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Networking Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Belkin

D-Link

Actiontec

Netgear

TP-Link Technologies

Devolo

ZyXEL

Huawei

Legrand

ASUS

Buffalo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Networking Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Networking Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Networking Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Networking Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Networking Device Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Networking Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Networking Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Networking Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Networking Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Networking Device Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Networking Device Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Networking Device Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Networking Device Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Networking Device Market Size Markets,

