Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rehabilitation programs help patients improve, maintain, and restore physical strength and mobility in institutional and home care settings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Rehabilitation Products and Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market was valued at 85370 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 111040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Positioning Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Home Rehabilitation Products and Services include Handicare, Stryker, Invacare, Hocoma, Ekso Bionics, RehabCare, AliMed, Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services and DJO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Positioning Devices

Body Support Devices

General Aids

Wheelchairs

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Disabilities

Geriatric People

Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Home Rehabilitation Products and Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Home Rehabilitation Products and Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Handicare

Stryker

Invacare

Hocoma

Ekso Bionics

RehabCare

AliMed

Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services

DJO

Medline Industries

Ergoline

Performance Health

