Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rehabilitation programs help patients improve, maintain, and restore physical strength and mobility in institutional and home care settings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Rehabilitation Products and Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market was valued at 85370 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 111040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Positioning Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Home Rehabilitation Products and Services include Handicare, Stryker, Invacare, Hocoma, Ekso Bionics, RehabCare, AliMed, Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services and DJO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Positioning Devices
Body Support Devices
General Aids
Wheelchairs
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Speech Therapy
Respiratory Therapy
Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Disabilities
Geriatric People
Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Home Rehabilitation Products and Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Home Rehabilitation Products and Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Handicare
Stryker
Invacare
Hocoma
Ekso Bionics
RehabCare
AliMed
Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services
DJO
Medline Industries
Ergoline
Performance Health
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131341/global-home-rehabilitation-s-services-forecast-2022-2028-770
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Players in Global
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414