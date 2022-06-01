HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rising millennial population, higher spending on eating-out and increase in per capita food consumption in developing countries are the primary factors leading the demand of HoReCa drip coffee maker.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker in global, including the following market information:

Global HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker companies in 2021 (%)

The global HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker market was valued at 304 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 382.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than US$100 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker include Bravilor Bonamat, De?Longhi, Wilbur Curtis, Hamilton Beach Brands, JURA Elektroapparate, Crem International, BSH Home and Animo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than US$100

US$100-200

More than US$200

Global HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Quick Service Restaurants

Full Service Restaurants

Global HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies HoReCa Drip Coffee Maker sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bravilor Bonamat

De?Longhi

Wilbur Curtis

Hamilton Beach Brands

JURA Elektroapparate

Crem International

BSH Home

Animo

