Household Induction Cook-tops Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The demand for household induction cooktops is high among the urban population especially in the developing nations, due to factors such as high purchasing power, better infrastructural facilities, and increase in working population.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Induction Cook-tops in global, including the following market information:

Global Household Induction Cook-tops Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Household Induction Cook-tops Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Household Induction Cook-tops companies in 2021 (%)

The global Household Induction Cook-tops market was valued at 9049.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10960 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Free Standing & Portable Cooktops Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household Induction Cook-tops include Whirlpool, LG, Panasonic, Subzero, TTK Prestige, Philips, Bosch Home, SMEG and Electrolux and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Household Induction Cook-tops manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Induction Cook-tops Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Induction Cook-tops Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Free Standing & Portable Cooktops

Built-in Cooktops

Global Household Induction Cook-tops Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Induction Cook-tops Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Global Household Induction Cook-tops Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Induction Cook-tops Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Induction Cook-tops revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Induction Cook-tops revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Household Induction Cook-tops sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Household Induction Cook-tops sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Whirlpool

LG

Panasonic

Subzero

TTK Prestige

Philips

Bosch Home

SMEG

Electrolux

Miele

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131345/global-household-induction-cooktops-forecast-2022-2028-694

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-household-induction-cooktops-forecast-2022-2028-694-7131345

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Household Induction Cook-tops Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Household Induction Cook-tops Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Household Induction Cook-tops Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Household Induction Cook-tops Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Household Induction Cook-tops Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Household Induction Cook-tops Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Household Induction Cook-tops Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Household Induction Cook-tops Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Household Induction Cook-tops Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Household Induction Cook-tops Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Household Induction Cook-tops Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Household Induction Cook-tops Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Household Induction Cook-tops Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household Induction Cook-tops Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Household Induction Cook-tops Companies

3.8

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-household-induction-cooktops-forecast-2022-2028-694-7131345

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

