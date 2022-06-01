Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine is a vaccine that prevents infection by certain types of human papillomavirus.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Papillomavirus Vaccine in global, including the following market information:

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Human Papillomavirus Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market was valued at 2216.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2667.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bivalent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Human Papillomavirus Vaccine include Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Serum Institute, Wantai Biological, KM Biologics and Bharat Biotech. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bivalent

Quadrivalent

Nonavalent

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cervical Cancer

Anal Cancer

Penile Cancer

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Genital Warts

Others

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Human Papillomavirus Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Human Papillomavirus Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Human Papillomavirus Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Human Papillomavirus Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

Serum Institute

Wantai Biological

KM Biologics

Bharat Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

