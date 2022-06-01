HVAC Relay Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

HVAC relays are used to control, and open or close contacts that are attached to the motor. Relay can be described as a type of switch that is usually electromagnetically or electronically controlled to close or open contacts in a different electronic circuit.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HVAC Relay in global, including the following market information:

Global HVAC Relay Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HVAC Relay Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five HVAC Relay companies in 2021 (%)

The global HVAC Relay market was valued at 1496.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1946.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electromagnetic Relay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HVAC Relay include TE Connectivity, Control & Switchgear Electric, Eaton, Siemens, GE, ABB, Littlefuse, Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HVAC Relay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HVAC Relay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Relay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electromagnetic Relay

Solid State Relay

Thermal Relay

Hybrid Relay

Global HVAC Relay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Relay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global HVAC Relay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Relay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HVAC Relay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HVAC Relay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HVAC Relay sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies HVAC Relay sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TE Connectivity

Control & Switchgear Electric

Eaton

Siemens

GE

ABB

Littlefuse

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Toshiba

Schneider Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HVAC Relay Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HVAC Relay Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HVAC Relay Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HVAC Relay Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HVAC Relay Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HVAC Relay Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HVAC Relay Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HVAC Relay Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HVAC Relay Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HVAC Relay Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HVAC Relay Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HVAC Relay Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers HVAC Relay Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Relay Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HVAC Relay Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Relay Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global HVAC Relay Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Electromagnetic Relay

4.1.3 Solid State Relay

4.1.4 Thermal Relay

