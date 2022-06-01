HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The incorporation of HVAC sensors and controllers to form a smart electronic system that can help reduce energy consumption and improve building processes
This report contains market size and forecasts of HVAC Sensors & Controllers in global, including the following market information:
Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five HVAC Sensors & Controllers companies in 2021 (%)
The global HVAC Sensors & Controllers market was valued at 5656.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7310.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HVAC Sensors & Controllers include Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, UTC, Sensata Technologies, Greystone Energy Systems and Sensirion and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HVAC Sensors & Controllers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sensors
Controllers
Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Transportation & Logistics
Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HVAC Sensors & Controllers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HVAC Sensors & Controllers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HVAC Sensors & Controllers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HVAC Sensors & Controllers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell
Emerson
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Johnson Controls
UTC
Sensata Technologies
Greystone Energy Systems
Sensirion
Infineon Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HVAC Sensors & Controllers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HVAC Sensors & Controllers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HVAC Sensors & Controllers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HVAC Sensors & Controllers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Sensors & Controllers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HVAC Sensors & Controllers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Sens
