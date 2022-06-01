Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The demand of hybrid additive-manufacturing machines is likely to be influenced by the increasing adoption of hybrid additive-manufacturing machines across a wide range of industry verticals such as heavy industry, automotive, aerospace, and medical.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines market was valued at 588.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1222.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-metal Forming Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines include DMG Mori, Mazak, Stratasys, Voxeljet, Optomec, Renishaw, 3D Systems, Matsuura Machinery and GE and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-metal Forming

Biomaterial Forming

Metal Forming

Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Others

Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DMG Mori

Mazak

Stratasys

Voxeljet

Optomec

Renishaw

3D Systems

Matsuura Machinery

GE

SLM Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hybrid Additive Manufacturi

