Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The demand of hybrid additive-manufacturing machines is likely to be influenced by the increasing adoption of hybrid additive-manufacturing machines across a wide range of industry verticals such as heavy industry, automotive, aerospace, and medical.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines market was valued at 588.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1222.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-metal Forming Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines include DMG Mori, Mazak, Stratasys, Voxeljet, Optomec, Renishaw, 3D Systems, Matsuura Machinery and GE and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-metal Forming
Biomaterial Forming
Metal Forming
Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace & Defense
Energy & Power
Electronics
Medical
Automotive
Others
Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DMG Mori
Mazak
Stratasys
Voxeljet
Optomec
Renishaw
3D Systems
Matsuura Machinery
GE
SLM Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Product Type
