Hybrid Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The growing need for enhanced enterprise mobility has influenced the demand for hybrid devices significantly across the world. The growing demand for devices with increased battery life has also increased the adoption of hybrid devices at a rapid pace. Fast navigation with the help of a stylus or a touchscreen and convenient capturing and storage of personalized information are some of the prime benefits offered by these devices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hybrid Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Hybrid Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hybrid Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hybrid Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hybrid Device market was valued at 522.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2174.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Detachable Hybrid Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hybrid Device include Microsoft, Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung, Hewlett-Packard, Acer, Dell, Toshiba and Fujitsu and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hybrid Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hybrid Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hybrid Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Detachable Hybrid Device
Convertible Hybrid Device
Global Hybrid Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hybrid Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail Industry
Personal use
Healthcare Industry
Telecom and IT Industry
Educational Institutions
Banking
Government
Transportation
Global Hybrid Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hybrid Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hybrid Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hybrid Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hybrid Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hybrid Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft
Lenovo
ASUS
Samsung
Hewlett-Packard
Acer
Dell
Toshiba
Fujitsu
LG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hybrid Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hybrid Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hybrid Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hybrid Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hybrid Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hybrid Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hybrid Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hybrid Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hybrid Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hybrid Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hybrid Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hybrid Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hybrid Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hybrid Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hybrid Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hybrid Device Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hybrid Device Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Detachable Hybrid Device
4.1.3 Convert
