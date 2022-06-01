Hydration Containers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydration containers are rigid containers made of plastic, metal, glass or silicon.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydration Containers in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydration Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydration Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hydration Containers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydration Containers market was valued at 3326.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3977.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydration Containers include CamelBak, BRITA, Cool Gear International, Klean Kanteen, Tupperware, Contigo, SIGG, Aquasana and Bulletin Brands, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydration Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydration Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydration Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal

Polymer

Glass

Silicon

Global Hydration Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydration Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hyper/Supermarket

Independent Stores

Online Sales

Global Hydration Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydration Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydration Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydration Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydration Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hydration Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CamelBak

BRITA

Cool Gear International

Klean Kanteen

Tupperware

Contigo

SIGG

Aquasana

Bulletin Brands

Thermos

Nalgene

S?Well

O2COOL

Nathan Sports

Helen of Troy

Haers

Emsa

HydraPak

Cascade Designs

Polar Bottle

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydration Containers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydration Containers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydration Containers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydration Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydration Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydration Containers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydration Containers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydration Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydration Containers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydration Containers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydration Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydration Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydration Containers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydration Containers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydration Containers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydration Containers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

