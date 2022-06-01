Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A hydraulic pipe is a high pressure pipe devised to carry fluids within any hydraulic equipment. Taking into consideration the high temperatures and pressures involved in hydraulic uses, thermoplastics display high level of abrasion resistance, low weight, high level of flexibility and capability to handle high pressures have assured the increasing acceptance of thermoplastic hose in hydraulic uses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings market was valued at 502.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 592.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings include Dyna Flex, Eaton, Gates, Kurt Manufacturing, MAC Tubi, Manuli Rubber, NITTA, NRP Jones and Parker Hannifin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose

Hydraulic Couplings

Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture Equipment

Construction Equipment

Industrial and Material Handling Equipment

Lubrication Lines

Power and Telephone Mobile Equipment

Other

Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dyna Flex

Eaton

Gates

Kurt Manufacturing

MAC Tubi

Manuli Rubber

NITTA

NRP Jones

Parker Hannifin

Piranha Hose

Poly-Flow

Polyhose

RYCO

Transfer Oil

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Product Type

3.8 T

