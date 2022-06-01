Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A hydraulic pipe is a high pressure pipe devised to carry fluids within any hydraulic equipment. Taking into consideration the high temperatures and pressures involved in hydraulic uses, thermoplastics display high level of abrasion resistance, low weight, high level of flexibility and capability to handle high pressures have assured the increasing acceptance of thermoplastic hose in hydraulic uses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)
Global top five Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings market was valued at 502.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 592.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings include Dyna Flex, Eaton, Gates, Kurt Manufacturing, MAC Tubi, Manuli Rubber, NITTA, NRP Jones and Parker Hannifin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose
Hydraulic Couplings
Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture Equipment
Construction Equipment
Industrial and Material Handling Equipment
Lubrication Lines
Power and Telephone Mobile Equipment
Other
Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)
Key companies Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dyna Flex
Eaton
Gates
Kurt Manufacturing
MAC Tubi
Manuli Rubber
NITTA
NRP Jones
Parker Hannifin
Piranha Hose
Poly-Flow
Polyhose
RYCO
Transfer Oil
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131352/global-hydraulic-thermoplastic-hose-couplings-forecast-2022-2028-977
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydraulic Thermoplastic Hose and Couplings Product Type
3.8 T
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414