Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a condition in which a portion of the heart becomes thickened without an obvious cause. This results in the heart being less able to pump blood effectively. Symptoms vary from none to feeling tired, leg swelling, and shortness of breath. It may also result in chest pain or fainting.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics market was valued at 1062.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1249.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Beta Adrenergic Blocking Agents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics include AstraZeneca, Concordia International, Gilead Sciences, Merck, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Beta Adrenergic Blocking Agents
Calcium Channel Blockers
Antiarrhythmic Agents
Anticoagulants
Others
Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AstraZeneca
Concordia International
Gilead Sciences
Merck
Mylan
Novartis
Pfizer
Sanofi
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Product Type
