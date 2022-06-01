Ileostomy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ostomy is a surgical procedure which creates an opening in the human body to discharge body wastes. This opening which protrudes from the abdominal wall is called as the stoma.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ileostomy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Ileostomy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ileostomy market was valued at 617.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 851.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stoma Bags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ileostomy include 3M, B. Braun, Coloplast, Convatec, Flexicare, Hollister Incorporated, Marlen Manufacturing, Pelican Healthcare and Salts Healthcare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ileostomy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ileostomy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ileostomy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stoma Bags

Belts & Girdles

Adhesive Sprays

Stoma Guards

Global Ileostomy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ileostomy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Ileostomy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Ileostomy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ileostomy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ileostomy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

B. Braun

Coloplast

Convatec

Flexicare

Hollister Incorporated

Marlen Manufacturing

Pelican Healthcare

Salts Healthcare

Smith & Nephew

