Ileostomy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ostomy is a surgical procedure which creates an opening in the human body to discharge body wastes. This opening which protrudes from the abdominal wall is called as the stoma.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ileostomy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Ileostomy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ileostomy market was valued at 617.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 851.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stoma Bags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ileostomy include 3M, B. Braun, Coloplast, Convatec, Flexicare, Hollister Incorporated, Marlen Manufacturing, Pelican Healthcare and Salts Healthcare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ileostomy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ileostomy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ileostomy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stoma Bags
Belts & Girdles
Adhesive Sprays
Stoma Guards
Global Ileostomy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ileostomy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Ileostomy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Ileostomy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ileostomy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ileostomy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
B. Braun
Coloplast
Convatec
Flexicare
Hollister Incorporated
Marlen Manufacturing
Pelican Healthcare
Salts Healthcare
Smith & Nephew
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ileostomy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ileostomy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ileostomy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ileostomy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ileostomy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ileostomy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ileostomy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ileostomy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ileostomy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ileostomy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ileostomy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ileostomy Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ileostomy Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Ileostomy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Stoma Bags
4.1.3 Belts & Girdles
4.1.4 Adhesive Sprays
4.
