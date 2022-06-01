Immersion Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Immersion oils are pellucid oils that have specific optical and viscosity characteristics compatible for usage in microscopy. Immersion oils have a refractive index closer to that of glass, and they do not refract the beams of light being focused on the item being examined.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Immersion Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Immersion Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Immersion Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Immersion Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Immersion Oil market was valued at 71 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 94 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paraffin Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Immersion Oil include Cargille, Honeywell, Flinn Scientific, Leica Microsystems, Nikon, Olympus, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Idemitsu Kosan and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Immersion Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Immersion Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Immersion Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paraffin Oil
Cedar Wood Oil
Synthetic Oil
Others
Global Immersion Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Immersion Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals & Clinics
Academic & Research Institutes
Diagnostics Laboratories
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
Global Immersion Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Immersion Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Immersion Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Immersion Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Immersion Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Immersion Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cargille
Honeywell
Flinn Scientific
Leica Microsystems
Nikon
Olympus
Merck Millipore
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Idemitsu Kosan
Azzota
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131355/global-immersion-oil-forecast-2022-2028-49
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Immersion Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Immersion Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Immersion Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Immersion Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Immersion Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Immersion Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Immersion Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Immersion Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Immersion Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Immersion Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Immersion Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Immersion Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Immersion Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immersion Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Immersion Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immersion Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Immersion Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Paraffin Oil
4.1.3 Cedar Wood Oil
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414