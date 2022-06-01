Immersion Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Immersion oils are pellucid oils that have specific optical and viscosity characteristics compatible for usage in microscopy. Immersion oils have a refractive index closer to that of glass, and they do not refract the beams of light being focused on the item being examined.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Immersion Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Immersion Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Immersion Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Immersion Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Immersion Oil market was valued at 71 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 94 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paraffin Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Immersion Oil include Cargille, Honeywell, Flinn Scientific, Leica Microsystems, Nikon, Olympus, Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Idemitsu Kosan and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Immersion Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Immersion Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Immersion Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paraffin Oil

Cedar Wood Oil

Synthetic Oil

Others

Global Immersion Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Immersion Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostics Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Global Immersion Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Immersion Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Immersion Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Immersion Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Immersion Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Immersion Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargille

Honeywell

Flinn Scientific

Leica Microsystems

Nikon

Olympus

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Idemitsu Kosan

Azzota

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Immersion Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Immersion Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Immersion Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Immersion Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Immersion Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Immersion Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Immersion Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Immersion Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Immersion Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Immersion Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Immersion Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Immersion Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Immersion Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immersion Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Immersion Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immersion Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Immersion Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Paraffin Oil

4.1.3 Cedar Wood Oil



