In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In vitro diagnostics quality controls have taken on a crucial role in modern healthcare due to the better accuracy of diagnosis offered by their use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control in Global, including the following market information:
Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control market was valued at 634.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 779.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad, Helena Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories, Roche, Seracare, Siemens Healthineers and Sun Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Product
Service
Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Research and Academic Institutes
Others
Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Laboratories
Bio-Rad
Helena Laboratories
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Randox Laboratories
Roche
Seracare
Siemens Healthineers
Sun Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Sysmex
Quantimetrix
