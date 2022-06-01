In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In vitro diagnostics quality controls have taken on a crucial role in modern healthcare due to the better accuracy of diagnosis offered by their use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control in Global, including the following market information:

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control market was valued at 634.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 779.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad, Helena Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories, Roche, Seracare, Siemens Healthineers and Sun Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Product

Service

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad

Helena Laboratories

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories

Roche

Seracare

Siemens Healthineers

Sun Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sysmex

Quantimetrix

