In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In-Car Entertainment and Information System is a collection of hardware and software in automobiles that provides audio or video entertainment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of In-Car Entertainment and Information System in Global, including the following market information:
Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global In-Car Entertainment and Information System market was valued at 20590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rear view camera Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of In-Car Entertainment and Information System include Harman International, Denso, JVC Kenwood, Delphi Automotive, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer, TomTom and Blaupunkt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the In-Car Entertainment and Information System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rear view camera
Navigation unit
Audio unit
Video unit
Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Navigation
Telematics
Entertainment
Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies In-Car Entertainment and Information System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies In-Car Entertainment and Information System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Harman International
Denso
JVC Kenwood
Delphi Automotive
Alpine Electronics
Pioneer
TomTom
Blaupunkt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top In-Car Entertainment and Information System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global In-Car Entertainment and Information System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 In-Car Entertainment and Information System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies In-Car Entertainment and Information System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-Car Entertainment and Information Sys
