Indoor Humidifier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Indoor Humidifier is a device that increases humidity (moisture) in a single room or an entire building.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Indoor Humidifier in global, including the following market information:
Global Indoor Humidifier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Indoor Humidifier Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Indoor Humidifier companies in 2021 (%)
The global Indoor Humidifier market was valued at 626.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 809.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrasonic Humidifier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Indoor Humidifier include DriSteem, Pure Humidifier, Carel, MEE Industries, Armstrong International and Nortec Humidity, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Indoor Humidifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Indoor Humidifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indoor Humidifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultrasonic Humidifier
Warm-mist Humidifier
Evaporative Humidifier
Vaporizers
Steam to Steam Humidifie
Global Indoor Humidifier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indoor Humidifier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Global Indoor Humidifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indoor Humidifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Indoor Humidifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Indoor Humidifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Indoor Humidifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Indoor Humidifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DriSteem
Pure Humidifier
Carel
MEE Industries
Armstrong International
Nortec Humidity
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Indoor Humidifier Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Indoor Humidifier Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Indoor Humidifier Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Indoor Humidifier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Indoor Humidifier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Indoor Humidifier Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Indoor Humidifier Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Indoor Humidifier Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Indoor Humidifier Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Indoor Humidifier Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Indoor Humidifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indoor Humidifier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Indoor Humidifier Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Humidifier Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indoor Humidifier Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Humidifier Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Indoor Humidifier Market Size Markets, 2021 &
