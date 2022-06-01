Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The volatile prices of common energy sources, limited availability of resources, and technological changes have augmented the requirement of new energy sources. As a result, wood pellets, charcoal, and other types of forest biomass have gained the limelight as some of the most suitable replacements on account of economic, environmental, and social reasons.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal market was valued at 3949.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4335.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lump Charcoal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal include Gryfskand, Namchar, Maurobera, Blackwood Charcoal, Duraflame, BRICAPAR, Saint Louis Charcoal, Royal Oak and Timber Charcoal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lump Charcoal
Japanese Charcoal (Black Charcoal and White Charcoal)
Extruded Charcoal
Charcoal Briquette
Sugar Charcoal
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial (Metal Industry, Chemical Industry, and Cement Industry)
Bar-b-que (Excluding Primary Cooking Fuel)
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gryfskand
Namchar
Maurobera
Blackwood Charcoal
Duraflame
BRICAPAR
Saint Louis Charcoal
Royal Oak
Timber Charcoal
Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd
Parker Charcoal
Kingsford
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
