Industrial Controls and Robotics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial controls and robotics systems comprise automation and instrumentation equipment, which helps in controlling and monitoring several processes within industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Controls and Robotics in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Controls and Robotics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Controls and Robotics market was valued at 127600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 157600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Control Systems (SCADA, PLC, and DCS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Controls and Robotics include Denso Wave, FANUC, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric, Toshiba Machine, Yokogawa Electric, ABB, Honeywell and Emerson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Controls and Robotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Control Systems (SCADA, PLC, and DCS)
Field Devices (Field Devices, Sensors, Relay and Switches, Robotics, Motion Control and Drives Systems, and Machine Vision systems)
Manufacturing Execution Systems (Discrete and Process)
Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power
Textiles
Automotive
Chemicals
Printing and Packaging
Plastics
Oil and Gas
Pharmaceutical
Food Processing
Other
Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Controls and Robotics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Controls and Robotics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Controls and Robotics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Controls and Robotics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Denso Wave
FANUC
KUKA
Yaskawa Electric
Toshiba Machine
Yokogawa Electric
ABB
Honeywell
Emerson
GE
Invensys
Mitsubishi Electric
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Omron
Schneider Electric
Kawasaki Robotics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Controls and Robotics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Controls and Robotics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Controls and Robotics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Controls and Robotics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial
