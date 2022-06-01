Industrial Controls and Robotics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial controls and robotics systems comprise automation and instrumentation equipment, which helps in controlling and monitoring several processes within industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Controls and Robotics in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Controls and Robotics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Controls and Robotics market was valued at 127600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 157600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Control Systems (SCADA, PLC, and DCS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Controls and Robotics include Denso Wave, FANUC, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric, Toshiba Machine, Yokogawa Electric, ABB, Honeywell and Emerson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Controls and Robotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Control Systems (SCADA, PLC, and DCS)

Field Devices (Field Devices, Sensors, Relay and Switches, Robotics, Motion Control and Drives Systems, and Machine Vision systems)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (Discrete and Process)

Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power

Textiles

Automotive

Chemicals

Printing and Packaging

Plastics

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceutical

Food Processing

Other

Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Controls and Robotics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Controls and Robotics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Controls and Robotics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Controls and Robotics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Denso Wave

FANUC

KUKA

Yaskawa Electric

Toshiba Machine

Yokogawa Electric

ABB

Honeywell

Emerson

GE

Invensys

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Omron

Schneider Electric

Kawasaki Robotics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Controls and Robotics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Controls and Robotics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Controls and Robotics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Controls and Robotics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Controls and Robotics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial

