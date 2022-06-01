Industrial Controls System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial control system (ICS) is a collective term used to describe different types of control systems and associated instrumentation, which include the devices, systems, networks, and controls used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Controls System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Controls System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Controls System market was valued at 64240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 77300 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Controls System include Siemens, ABB, Omron, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, Alstom, GE and Yokogawa Electric and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Controls System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Controls System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Controls System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Machine Execution System (MES)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Other

Global Industrial Controls System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Controls System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Power

Life Sciences

Food and Beverage

Metals and Mining

Other

Global Industrial Controls System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Industrial Controls System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Controls System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Controls System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

ABB

Omron

Emerson

Rockwell Automation

Honeywell

Alstom

GE

Yokogawa Electric

Schneider Electric

