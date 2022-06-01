Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Floor scrubbers are automated solutions recently introduced in the market keeping in mind the cleaning requirements in industries. Their benefits lie in making industrial cleaning easier and more convenient.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Floor Scrubbers in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Floor Scrubbers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Floor Scrubbers market was valued at 3474 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4757.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ride-on Scrubbers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Floor Scrubbers include K?rcher International, Bortek Industries, IRobot, Ecovacs Robotics, Factory Cat, Hako Holding, Nilfisk, Tennant and Tornado Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Floor Scrubbers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ride-on Scrubbers
Robotic Scrubbers
Walk-behind Scrubbers
Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Manufacturing & Warehousing
Retail & Food
Transportation
Others
Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Floor Scrubbers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Floor Scrubbers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Floor Scrubbers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Floor Scrubbers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
K?rcher International
Bortek Industries
IRobot
Ecovacs Robotics
Factory Cat
Hako Holding
Nilfisk
Tennant
Tornado Industries
Wiese
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Floor Scrubbers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Floor Scrubbers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industria
