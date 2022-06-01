Oxo Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oxo chemicals are intermediate and derivative chemical compounds which are characteristically used in chemical and manufacturing processes of paints, plasticizers, coatings, adhesives and lubricant additives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxo Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Oxo Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oxo Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Oxo Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oxo Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Propionaldehyde Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oxo Chemicals include Dow, BASF, BAX Chemicals, ExxonMobil Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, LG Chem, OXEA, Andhra Petrochemicals and Evonik and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oxo Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oxo Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oxo Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Propionaldehyde

N-Butyraldehyde

Isobutyraldehyde

Heptanoic and Pelargonic Acids (C7-C9 oxo acids)

Branched Oxo Acids

C7-C13 Plasticizer Oxo Alcohols

Global Oxo Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oxo Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Acrylates

Ether

Acetates

Esters

Plasticizers

Solvents

Resins

Others

Global Oxo Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oxo Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oxo Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oxo Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oxo Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Oxo Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

BASF

BAX Chemicals

ExxonMobil Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

LG Chem

OXEA

Andhra Petrochemicals

Evonik

Eastman Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oxo Chemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oxo Chemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oxo Chemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oxo Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oxo Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oxo Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oxo Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oxo Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oxo Chemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oxo Chemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oxo Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxo Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oxo Chemicals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxo Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxo Chemicals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxo Chemicals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Oxo Chemicals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Propionaldehyde

4.1.3 N-Butyraldehyde



