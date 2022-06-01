Oxo Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oxo chemicals are intermediate and derivative chemical compounds which are characteristically used in chemical and manufacturing processes of paints, plasticizers, coatings, adhesives and lubricant additives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxo Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Oxo Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oxo Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Oxo Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oxo Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Propionaldehyde Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oxo Chemicals include Dow, BASF, BAX Chemicals, ExxonMobil Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, LG Chem, OXEA, Andhra Petrochemicals and Evonik and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oxo Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oxo Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oxo Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Propionaldehyde
N-Butyraldehyde
Isobutyraldehyde
Heptanoic and Pelargonic Acids (C7-C9 oxo acids)
Branched Oxo Acids
C7-C13 Plasticizer Oxo Alcohols
Global Oxo Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oxo Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Acrylates
Ether
Acetates
Esters
Plasticizers
Solvents
Resins
Others
Global Oxo Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oxo Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oxo Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oxo Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oxo Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Oxo Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
BASF
BAX Chemicals
ExxonMobil Chemical
Mitsui Chemicals
LG Chem
OXEA
Andhra Petrochemicals
Evonik
Eastman Chemical
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131368/global-oxo-chemicals-forecast-2022-2028-924
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oxo Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oxo Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oxo Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oxo Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oxo Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oxo Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oxo Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oxo Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oxo Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oxo Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oxo Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxo Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oxo Chemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxo Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxo Chemicals Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxo Chemicals Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oxo Chemicals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Propionaldehyde
4.1.3 N-Butyraldehyde
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414