Paraffins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paraffins is produced in the process of refining crude oil to gasoline.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paraffins in global, including the following market information:
Global Paraffins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paraffins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Paraffins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paraffins market was valued at 4827.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6198.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully refined Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paraffins include Blended Waxes, Micro Powsers, BASF, Clariant, ExxonMobil, Lubrizol, Marcus Oil & Chemical and Hexion Specialty Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paraffins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paraffins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Paraffins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fully refined
Semi refined
Scale
Global Paraffins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Paraffins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Farming
Packaging
Lighting
Chemicals
Medical
Rubber industries
Global Paraffins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Paraffins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paraffins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paraffins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paraffins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Paraffins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Blended Waxes
Micro Powsers
BASF
Clariant
ExxonMobil
Lubrizol
Marcus Oil & Chemical
Hexion Specialty Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paraffins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paraffins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paraffins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paraffins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paraffins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paraffins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paraffins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paraffins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paraffins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paraffins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paraffins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paraffins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paraffins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paraffins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paraffins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paraffins Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Paraffins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fully refined
4.1.3 Semi refined
4.1.4 Scale
4.2 By Type – Global Paraffins Revenue & Foreca
