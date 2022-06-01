Paraffins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paraffins is produced in the process of refining crude oil to gasoline.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paraffins in global, including the following market information:

Global Paraffins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paraffins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Paraffins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paraffins market was valued at 4827.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6198.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fully refined Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paraffins include Blended Waxes, Micro Powsers, BASF, Clariant, ExxonMobil, Lubrizol, Marcus Oil & Chemical and Hexion Specialty Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paraffins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paraffins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Paraffins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fully refined

Semi refined

Scale

Global Paraffins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Paraffins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Farming

Packaging

Lighting

Chemicals

Medical

Rubber industries

Global Paraffins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Paraffins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paraffins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paraffins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paraffins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Paraffins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Blended Waxes

Micro Powsers

BASF

Clariant

ExxonMobil

Lubrizol

Marcus Oil & Chemical

Hexion Specialty Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paraffins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paraffins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paraffins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paraffins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paraffins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paraffins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paraffins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paraffins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paraffins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paraffins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paraffins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paraffins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paraffins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paraffins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paraffins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paraffins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Paraffins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fully refined

4.1.3 Semi refined

4.1.4 Scale

4.2 By Type – Global Paraffins Revenue & Foreca

