ParaXylene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ParaXylene is an aromatic hydrocarbon. It is one of the three isomers of dimethylbenzene known collectively as xylenes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ParaXylene in global, including the following market information:

Global ParaXylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ParaXylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five ParaXylene companies in 2021 (%)

The global ParaXylene market was valued at 53320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 88700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ParaXylene include BASF, BP, Chevron Phillips Chemical, CNPC, ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, NPC, RIL and Saudi Aramco. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ParaXylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ParaXylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ParaXylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purified terephthalic acid (PTA)

Dimethyl terephthalate (DMT)

Others

Global ParaXylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ParaXylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastics

Textile

Other

Global ParaXylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ParaXylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ParaXylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ParaXylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ParaXylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies ParaXylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

BP

Chevron Phillips Chemical

CNPC

ExxonMobil

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

NPC

RIL

Saudi Aramco

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131370/global-paraxylene-forecast-2022-2028-603

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-paraxylene-forecast-2022-2028-603-7131370

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ParaXylene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ParaXylene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ParaXylene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ParaXylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ParaXylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ParaXylene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ParaXylene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ParaXylene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ParaXylene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ParaXylene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ParaXylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ParaXylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ParaXylene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ParaXylene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ParaXylene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ParaXylene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global ParaXylene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purified terephthalic acid (PTA)

4.1.3 Dimethyl terephthalate (DMT)

4.1.4 Others

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-paraxylene-forecast-2022-2028-603-7131370

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

