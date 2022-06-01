Cresol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cresols are aromatic organic compounds of monomethyl phenols that are widely used as precursors or chemical intermediates in the production of polymer resins, plasticizers, antioxidants, solvents, vitamin E, rubbers, pharmaceuticals, fragrances, dyes, and other chemicals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cresol in global, including the following market information:

Global Cresol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cresol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cresol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cresol market was valued at 675.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 771.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Meta-Cresol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cresol include Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology, Sasol, SABIC, Lanxess, Dakota Gasification, R?TGERS Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Atul and Nanjing Datang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cresol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cresol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cresol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Meta-Cresol

Para-Cresol

Ortho-Cresol

Global Cresol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cresol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agrochemicals & Pesticides

Antioxidants

Fragrance

Specialty Resins

Dyes

Vitamin E

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

Others

Global Cresol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cresol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cresol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cresol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cresol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cresol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology

Sasol

SABIC

Lanxess

Dakota Gasification

R?TGERS Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Atul

Nanjing Datang Chemical

VDH Chemtech

Ardisons Oils & Electricals

Xiamen Hisunny Chemical

