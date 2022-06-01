Cresol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cresols are aromatic organic compounds of monomethyl phenols that are widely used as precursors or chemical intermediates in the production of polymer resins, plasticizers, antioxidants, solvents, vitamin E, rubbers, pharmaceuticals, fragrances, dyes, and other chemicals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cresol in global, including the following market information:
Global Cresol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cresol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Cresol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cresol market was valued at 675.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 771.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Meta-Cresol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cresol include Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology, Sasol, SABIC, Lanxess, Dakota Gasification, R?TGERS Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Atul and Nanjing Datang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cresol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cresol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cresol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Meta-Cresol
Para-Cresol
Ortho-Cresol
Global Cresol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cresol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agrochemicals & Pesticides
Antioxidants
Fragrance
Specialty Resins
Dyes
Vitamin E
Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
Others
Global Cresol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cresol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cresol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cresol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cresol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Cresol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology
Sasol
SABIC
Lanxess
Dakota Gasification
R?TGERS Group
Mitsui Chemicals
Atul
Nanjing Datang Chemical
VDH Chemtech
Ardisons Oils & Electricals
Xiamen Hisunny Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cresol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cresol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cresol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cresol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cresol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cresol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cresol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cresol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cresol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cresol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cresol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cresol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cresol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cresol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cresol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cresol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cresol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Meta-Cresol
4.1.3 Para-Cresol
4.1.4 Ortho-Cresol
4.2 By Type – Global Cresol Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Cresol Revenue
