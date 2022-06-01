Pervaporation Membranes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pervaporation is a processing method for the separation of mixtures of liquids by partial vaporization through a non-porous or porous membrane. Pervaporation membranes can be used for the separation of mixtures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pervaporation Membranes in global, including the following market information:
Global Pervaporation Membranes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pervaporation Membranes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Pervaporation Membranes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pervaporation Membranes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Pervaporation Membranes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pervaporation Membranes include DuPont, GFT, Lurgi, MegaVision Membrance and Jiangsu Jiuwu High-Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pervaporation Membranes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pervaporation Membranes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Pervaporation Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Pervaporation Membranes
Inorganic Pervaporation Membranes
Global Pervaporation Membranes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Pervaporation Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Global Pervaporation Membranes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Pervaporation Membranes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pervaporation Membranes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pervaporation Membranes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pervaporation Membranes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Pervaporation Membranes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
GFT
Lurgi
MegaVision Membrance
Jiangsu Jiuwu High-Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pervaporation Membranes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pervaporation Membranes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pervaporation Membranes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pervaporation Membranes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pervaporation Membranes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pervaporation Membranes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pervaporation Membranes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pervaporation Membranes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pervaporation Membranes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pervaporation Membranes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pervaporation Membranes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pervaporation Membranes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pervaporation Membranes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pervaporation Membranes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pervaporation Membranes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pervaporation Membranes Companies
4 Sights by Product
