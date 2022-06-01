Petrochemical Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Petrochemicals are an essential part of commodities used in daily lives. They are used in various end-use industries, ranging from manufacturing to consumer goods. Petrochemicals are chemical compounds derived from petroleum and other hydrocarbons, which are obtained from crude oil and natural gas.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Petrochemical in global, including the following market information:

Global Petrochemical Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Petrochemical Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Petrochemical companies in 2021 (%)

The global Petrochemical market was valued at 693340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 937370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Petrochemical include BASF, British Petroleum, Chevron Phillips Chemical, CNPC, SINOPEC, DuPont, ExxonMobil, INEOS and LyondellBasell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Petrochemical manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Petrochemical Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Petrochemical Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Xylene

Toluene

Vinyls, Styrene

Methanol

Global Petrochemical Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Petrochemical Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Textile

Construction

Industrial

Medical

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Consumer Goods Industries

Global Petrochemical Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Petrochemical Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Petrochemical revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Petrochemical revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Petrochemical sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Petrochemical sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

British Petroleum

Chevron Phillips Chemical

CNPC

SINOPEC

DuPont

ExxonMobil

INEOS

LyondellBasell

Shell Global

SABIC

Dow

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Petrochemical Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Petrochemical Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Petrochemical Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Petrochemical Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Petrochemical Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Petrochemical Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Petrochemical Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Petrochemical Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Petrochemical Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Petrochemical Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Petrochemical Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petrochemical Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Petrochemical Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petrochemical Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Petrochemical Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petrochemical Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Petrochemical Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ethylene

4.1.3 Propylene

4.1.

