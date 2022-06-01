Phosphorus Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phosphorus is a chemical element with symbol P and atomic number 15. Elemental phosphorus exists in two major forms, white phosphorus and red phosphorus, but because it is highly reactive, phosphorus is never found as a free element on Earth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phosphorus in global, including the following market information:

Global Phosphorus Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phosphorus Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Phosphorus companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phosphorus market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White phosphorus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phosphorus include Yara International, PhosAgro, Solvay, UPL, Yuntianhua, Prayon and OCP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phosphorus manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phosphorus Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phosphorus Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White phosphorus

Red phosphorus

Phosphorous chloride

Phosphoric acid

Industrial phosphates

Phosphorous penta-oxide

Global Phosphorus Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phosphorus Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Detergents

Water Treatment

Flame Retardants

Batteries

Chemical Intermediates

Fertilizers

Global Phosphorus Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phosphorus Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phosphorus revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phosphorus revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phosphorus sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Phosphorus sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yara International

PhosAgro

Solvay

UPL

Yuntianhua

Prayon

OCP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phosphorus Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phosphorus Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phosphorus Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phosphorus Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phosphorus Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phosphorus Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phosphorus Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phosphorus Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phosphorus Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phosphorus Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phosphorus Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phosphorus Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phosphorus Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphorus Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phosphorus Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphorus Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Phosphorus Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 White phosphorus

4.1.3 Red phosphorus

4.1.4 Phosphorous chloride

4.1.5

