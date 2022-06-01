Plasticizer Alcohols Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plasticizer alcohols are C7 to C11 primary alcohols. These plasticizer alcohols, composed of linear alky chains are used as plasticizers, acrylate esters, lube oil additives and solvents among others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plasticizer Alcohols in global, including the following market information:
Global Plasticizer Alcohols Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plasticizer Alcohols Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Plasticizer Alcohols companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plasticizer Alcohols market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2-Ethylhexanol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plasticizer Alcohols include Dow, Eastman Chemical, Evonik Industries, Zak, Chengdu XiYa Chemical Technology, Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech and Meryer Chemical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plasticizer Alcohols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plasticizer Alcohols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plasticizer Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2-Ethylhexanol
N-butanol
Isobutanol
Isononyl alcohol
Global Plasticizer Alcohols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plasticizer Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Construction
Chemical Processing
Plastics
Paints & Coatings
Others
Global Plasticizer Alcohols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plasticizer Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plasticizer Alcohols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plasticizer Alcohols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plasticizer Alcohols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Plasticizer Alcohols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
Eastman Chemical
Evonik Industries
Zak
Chengdu XiYa Chemical Technology
Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech
Meryer Chemical Technology
