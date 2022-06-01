Plastics & Polymers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polymers & plastics are some of the most important and most widely used chemical products in industry and consumer markets. Polymers /plastics are produced by chemically linking one or more ?link? chemicals to produce long chains of strongly connected chemicals called polymers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastics & Polymers in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastics & Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastics & Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Plastics & Polymers companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Plastics & Polymers include DowDupont, LyondellBasell, SABIC, Covestro and LG Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastics & Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastics & Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plastics & Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermoplastic Polymers
Thermosetting Polymers
Global Plastics & Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plastics & Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Automotive
Construction
Textile
Industrial
Consumer Goods
Others
Global Plastics & Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Plastics & Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastics & Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastics & Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastics & Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Plastics & Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDupont
LyondellBasell
SABIC
Covestro
LG Chem
