Plastics Recycling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic recycling is the process of recovering scrap or waste plastic and reprocessing the material into useful products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastics Recycling in Global, including the following market information:

Global Plastics Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastics Recycling market was valued at 22790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastics Recycling include Kuusakoski, B&B Plastics, CarbonLite, Custom Polymers, Dart Container, Fresh Pak, Novolex, KW Plastics and MBA Polymers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastics Recycling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastics Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plastics Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

ABS

Nylon

Polycarbonate

Global Plastics Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plastics Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Textile

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Plastics Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Plastics Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastics Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastics Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuusakoski

B&B Plastics

CarbonLite

Custom Polymers

Dart Container

Fresh Pak

Novolex

KW Plastics

MBA Polymers

PLASgran

Plastipak

WM Recycle America

Wellpine Plastic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastics Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastics Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastics Recycling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastics Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastics Recycling Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastics Recycling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastics Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastics Recycling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastics Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Plastics Recycling Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastics Recycling Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastics Recycling Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastics Recycling Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Plastics Recycling Market

