Polyacetal Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyacetal resins, also known as acetal or polyoxymethylene (POM) resins, are important engineering resins with exceptional wear resistance and excellent chemical, thermal, electrical, and mechanical properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyacetal Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyacetal Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyacetal Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyacetal Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyacetal Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acetal Homopolymer Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyacetal Resins include DuPont, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Korea Engineering Plastics, KTP Industries and Celanese, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyacetal Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyacetal Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyacetal Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acetal Homopolymer Resins
Acetal Copolymer Resins
Global Polyacetal Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyacetal Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Consumer Appliance
Healthcare
Global Polyacetal Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyacetal Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyacetal Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyacetal Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyacetal Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyacetal Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
BASF
Asahi Kasei
Korea Engineering Plastics
KTP Industries
Celanese
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131378/global-polyacetal-resins-forecast-2022-2028-952
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyacetal Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyacetal Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyacetal Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyacetal Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyacetal Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyacetal Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyacetal Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyacetal Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyacetal Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyacetal Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyacetal Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyacetal Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyacetal Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyacetal Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyacetal Resins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyacetal Resins Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyacetal Resins Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414