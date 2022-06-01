Polyacrylates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyacrylates belong to a group of polymers which could be referred to generally as plastics. They are noted for their transparency, resistance to breakage, and elasticity. They are also commonly known as acrylics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyacrylates in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyacrylates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyacrylates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyacrylates companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyacrylates market was valued at 1517.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1999.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Poly(Ethyl Acrylate) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyacrylates include Arkema, BASF, Evonik Industries, Kao Chemicals, LG Chem, Lucite International, Nippon Shokubai, RSD Polymers and Sanyo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyacrylates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyacrylates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyacrylates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Poly(Ethyl Acrylate)
Poly(Methyl Acrylate)
Poly(Butyl Acrylate)
Global Polyacrylates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyacrylates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adhesives
Paints & Coatings
Dispersants
Global Polyacrylates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyacrylates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyacrylates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyacrylates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyacrylates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyacrylates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arkema
BASF
Evonik Industries
Kao Chemicals
LG Chem
Lucite International
Nippon Shokubai
RSD Polymers
Sanyo Chemical
Sumitomo Seika Chemicals
DowDuPont
Yixing Danson
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyacrylates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyacrylates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyacrylates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyacrylates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyacrylates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyacrylates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyacrylates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyacrylates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyacrylates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyacrylates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyacrylates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyacrylates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyacrylates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyacrylates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyacrylates Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyacrylates Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyacrylates Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Poly(Ethyl Acrylate)
4.1.3 Poly(Methyl
