Polyamide (Nylon) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyamide (Nylon) is a generic designation for a family of synthetic polymers, based on aliphatic or semi-aromatic polyamides. Nylon is a thermoplastic silky material that can be melt-processed into fibers, films or shapes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyamide (Nylon) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyamide (Nylon) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyamide (Nylon) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyamide (Nylon) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyamide (Nylon) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PA 6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyamide (Nylon) include BASF, Honeywell, Asahi Kasei, Evonik Industries, Dupont, Formosa Plastics, Huntsman, Arkema and DSM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyamide (Nylon) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyamide (Nylon) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyamide (Nylon) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PA 6

PA 66

Bio-based & Specialty Polyamides

Global Polyamide (Nylon) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyamide (Nylon) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Engineering Plastics

Fiber

Global Polyamide (Nylon) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyamide (Nylon) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyamide (Nylon) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyamide (Nylon) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyamide (Nylon) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyamide (Nylon) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Honeywell

Asahi Kasei

Evonik Industries

Dupont

Formosa Plastics

Huntsman

Arkema

DSM

Ube Industries

Invista

Lanxess

Quadrant

Solvay

Sabic

EMS Grivory

Kuraray

Toray

Domo Chemicals

Grupa Azoty

Radici Group

Ascend Performance Materials

Li Peng Enterprise

