Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) comprise a linear chain of rigid polyamide segment interspaced with flexible polyol segment, either polyether or polyester. The rigid structure is based on aromatic or aliphatic polyamides. Thermoplastic polyamide elastomers are high performance TPE block copolymers based on nylon and polyols.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Amide (PEA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) include RadiciGroup, EMS Group, Evonik Industries, Arkema, UBE and EMS-Grivory Grivory, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester Amide (PEA)

Polyether Ester Amide (PEEA)

Polyether Block Amide (PEBA)

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sport and Leisure Goods

Mechanical Equipment

Automotive Components

Medical Applications

Wire & Cable Jacketing

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RadiciGroup

EMS Group

Evonik Industries

Arkema

UBE

EMS-Grivory Grivory

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 T

