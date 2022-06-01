Polyamide Nylon 6 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyamide -6 (PA6) is a semi-crystalline polyamide commonly known as Nylon-6. Polyamide-6 is generally produced by polymerization of caprolacta.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyamide Nylon 6 in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyamide Nylon 6 companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyamide Nylon 6 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyamide-6 (PA6) Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyamide Nylon 6 include BASF, Honeywell, DuPont, DSM, UBE INDUSTRIES, Invista, Formosa Plastics and Gujarat State Fertilizers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyamide Nylon 6 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyamide-6 (PA6) Fiber
Polyamide-6 (PA6) Resin
Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial/Machinery
Consumer Goods & Appliances
Construction
Others
Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyamide Nylon 6 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyamide Nylon 6 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyamide Nylon 6 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyamide Nylon 6 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Honeywell
DuPont
DSM
UBE INDUSTRIES
Invista
Formosa Plastics
Gujarat State Fertilizers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyamide Nylon 6 Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyamide Nylon 6 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyamide Nylon 6 Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyamide Nylon 6 Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyamide Nylon 6 Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyamide Nylon 6 Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Size Markets, 2021 &
