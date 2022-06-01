Polyamide Nylon 6 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyamide -6 (PA6) is a semi-crystalline polyamide commonly known as Nylon-6. Polyamide-6 is generally produced by polymerization of caprolacta.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyamide Nylon 6 in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyamide Nylon 6 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyamide Nylon 6 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyamide-6 (PA6) Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyamide Nylon 6 include BASF, Honeywell, DuPont, DSM, UBE INDUSTRIES, Invista, Formosa Plastics and Gujarat State Fertilizers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyamide Nylon 6 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyamide-6 (PA6) Fiber

Polyamide-6 (PA6) Resin

Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial/Machinery

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Construction

Others

Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyamide Nylon 6 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyamide Nylon 6 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyamide Nylon 6 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyamide Nylon 6 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyamide Nylon 6 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Honeywell

DuPont

DSM

UBE INDUSTRIES

Invista

Formosa Plastics

Gujarat State Fertilizers

