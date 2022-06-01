Polyamide Imide Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyamide-imides are amorphous polymers that are either thermoplastic or thermosetting, with remarkable mechanical, chemical, and thermal resistant properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyamide Imide Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyamide Imide Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyamide Imide Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyamide Imide Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyamide Imide Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unfilled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyamide Imide Resin include Innotek Technology, Axalta Coating Systems, Toyobo, Nuplex Resins, Fujifilm, Hitachi Chemical, Drake Plastics, Solvay and Elantas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyamide Imide Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyamide Imide Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyamide Imide Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unfilled

Glass-filled

Carbon-filled

Others

Global Polyamide Imide Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyamide Imide Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Polyamide Imide Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyamide Imide Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyamide Imide Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyamide Imide Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyamide Imide Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyamide Imide Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Innotek Technology

Axalta Coating Systems

Toyobo

Nuplex Resins

Fujifilm

Hitachi Chemical

Drake Plastics

Solvay

Elantas

Shanghai Songhan Plastics Technology

Ensinger

