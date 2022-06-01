Neoprene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neoprene is a synthetic rubber which is artificially produced by free radical polymerization of Chloroprene. It consists of Carbon, Hydrogen and Chlorine polymers which are cross linked to give neoprene. It exhibits good chemical stability and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neoprene in global, including the following market information:

Global Neoprene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neoprene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Neoprene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neoprene market was valued at 1587.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1875 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Linear Grades Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neoprene include DuPont, Bayer, EniChem, TOSOH, Showa Gloves, Hecheng, Dow, SDK and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neoprene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neoprene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal Linear Grades

Precrosslinked Grades

Sulfur Modified Grades

Slow Crystallizing Grades

Global Neoprene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electrical

Construction

Others

Global Neoprene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neoprene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neoprene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neoprene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neoprene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Neoprene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Bayer

EniChem

TOSOH

Showa Gloves

Hecheng

Dow

SDK

Asahi Kasei

Lanxess

Showa Denko

Chongqing Changshou Chemical

Nairit Plant

China Bluestar New Chemical Materials

Zenith Rubber

Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neoprene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neoprene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neoprene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neoprene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neoprene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neoprene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neoprene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neoprene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neoprene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neoprene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neoprene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neoprene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neoprene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neoprene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neoprene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neoprene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Neoprene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Normal Linear Grades

4.1.3 Precrosslinked Grades

4.1.4 Sulfur Modified Grades

4.1.5 Slow Crystallizing Gr

