Neoprene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Neoprene is a synthetic rubber which is artificially produced by free radical polymerization of Chloroprene. It consists of Carbon, Hydrogen and Chlorine polymers which are cross linked to give neoprene. It exhibits good chemical stability and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neoprene in global, including the following market information:
Global Neoprene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Neoprene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Neoprene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neoprene market was valued at 1587.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1875 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Normal Linear Grades Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neoprene include DuPont, Bayer, EniChem, TOSOH, Showa Gloves, Hecheng, Dow, SDK and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neoprene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neoprene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Normal Linear Grades
Precrosslinked Grades
Sulfur Modified Grades
Slow Crystallizing Grades
Global Neoprene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electrical
Construction
Others
Global Neoprene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neoprene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Neoprene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Neoprene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Neoprene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Neoprene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Bayer
EniChem
TOSOH
Showa Gloves
Hecheng
Dow
SDK
Asahi Kasei
Lanxess
Showa Denko
Chongqing Changshou Chemical
Nairit Plant
China Bluestar New Chemical Materials
Zenith Rubber
Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neoprene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neoprene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neoprene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neoprene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neoprene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neoprene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neoprene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neoprene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neoprene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neoprene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neoprene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neoprene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neoprene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neoprene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neoprene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neoprene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Neoprene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Normal Linear Grades
4.1.3 Precrosslinked Grades
4.1.4 Sulfur Modified Grades
4.1.5 Slow Crystallizing Gr
