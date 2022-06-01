Monoethylene Glycol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Monoethylene Glycol is an organic compound. It is an odorless, colorless, sweet-tasting, viscous liquid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Monoethylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Monoethylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Monoethylene Glycol market was valued at 26590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Monoethylene Glycol include SABIC, MEGlobal, Shell, Dowdupont, Reliance Industries, BASF, PTTGC, Sibur and Lotte Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Monoethylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fiber

PET

Antifreeze & Coolant

Film

Others

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textiles

Packaging

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Oil & Gas

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Monoethylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Monoethylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Monoethylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Monoethylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SABIC

MEGlobal

Shell

Dowdupont

Reliance Industries

BASF

PTTGC

Sibur

Lotte Chemical

Eastman

Exxonmobil

LG Chem

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131385/global-monoethylene-glycol-forecast-2022-2028-989

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-monoethylene-glycol-forecast-2022-2028-989-7131385

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Monoethylene Glycol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Monoethylene Glycol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Monoethylene Glycol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Monoethylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Monoethylene Glycol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Monoethylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Monoethylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Monoethylene Glycol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monoethylene Glycol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Monoethylene Glycol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monoethylene Glycol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Monoethylene

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-monoethylene-glycol-forecast-2022-2028-989-7131385

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

