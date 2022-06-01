Monoethylene Glycol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Monoethylene Glycol is an organic compound. It is an odorless, colorless, sweet-tasting, viscous liquid.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Monoethylene Glycol in global, including the following market information:
Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Monoethylene Glycol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Monoethylene Glycol market was valued at 26590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Monoethylene Glycol include SABIC, MEGlobal, Shell, Dowdupont, Reliance Industries, BASF, PTTGC, Sibur and Lotte Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Monoethylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Monoethylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fiber
PET
Antifreeze & Coolant
Film
Others
Global Monoethylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Textiles
Packaging
Automotive
Chemical Processing
Oil & Gas
Global Monoethylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Monoethylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Monoethylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Monoethylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Monoethylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SABIC
MEGlobal
Shell
Dowdupont
Reliance Industries
BASF
PTTGC
Sibur
Lotte Chemical
Eastman
Exxonmobil
LG Chem
