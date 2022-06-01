Polyester Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyester film is a high-performance film made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin and is used for its high tensile strength, chemical and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas and aroma barrier properties, and electrical insulation. Polyester film is a high-performance film made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin. The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) resin is made from Ethylene Glycol and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyester Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyester Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyester Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyester Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Film include Toray, Mitsubishi, DuPont, Kolon Industries, SKC, Polyplex, Flex Film, Nan Ya Plastics and Totobo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

51 ? 100 Microns

101 ? 150 Microns

151 ? 200 Microns

201 ? 250 Microns

>250 Microns

Global Polyester Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Global Polyester Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyester Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

Mitsubishi

DuPont

Kolon Industries

SKC

Polyplex

Flex Film

Nan Ya Plastics

Totobo

Hyosung

Garware Polyester

Ester Industries

Terphane

Shinkong

EMT

Unitika

Fujian Billion Advanced Materials

China Lucky Film

Shaoxing Xiangyu

Nanjing Lanpucheng

Jiangsu Shuangxing

Hengli Group

Great Southeast

Shaoxing Weiming

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyester Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyester Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyester Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyester Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyester Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyester Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyester Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyester Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyester Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyester Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyester Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyester Film Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 < 50 Microns

4.1.3 51

