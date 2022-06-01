Polyester Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyester film is a high-performance film made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin and is used for its high tensile strength, chemical and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas and aroma barrier properties, and electrical insulation. Polyester film is a high-performance film made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin. The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) resin is made from Ethylene Glycol and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Film in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyester Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyester Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyester Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyester Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyester Film include Toray, Mitsubishi, DuPont, Kolon Industries, SKC, Polyplex, Flex Film, Nan Ya Plastics and Totobo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyester Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyester Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
51 ? 100 Microns
101 ? 150 Microns
151 ? 200 Microns
201 ? 250 Microns
>250 Microns
Global Polyester Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Electrical and Electronics
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others
Global Polyester Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyester Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyester Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyester Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyester Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray
Mitsubishi
DuPont
Kolon Industries
SKC
Polyplex
Flex Film
Nan Ya Plastics
Totobo
Hyosung
Garware Polyester
Ester Industries
Terphane
Shinkong
EMT
Unitika
Fujian Billion Advanced Materials
China Lucky Film
Shaoxing Xiangyu
Nanjing Lanpucheng
Jiangsu Shuangxing
Hengli Group
Great Southeast
Shaoxing Weiming
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyester Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyester Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyester Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyester Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyester Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyester Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyester Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyester Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyester Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyester Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyester Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyester Film Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 < 50 Microns
4.1.3 51
