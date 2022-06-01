Polyurethane (PU) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyurethane (PU) is a polymer composed of organic units joined by carbamate (urethane) links. While most polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers that do not melt when heated, thermoplastic polyurethanes are also available.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane (PU) in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyurethane (PU) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane (PU) market was valued at 42540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 52540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flexible Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane (PU) include Dow, BASF, Huntsman, AkzoNobel, Covestro, Lubrizol, Recticel, LANXESS and INOAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane (PU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane (PU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flexible Foam
Rigid Foam
Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Elastomers
Others
Global Polyurethane (PU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Furniture
Construction
Electronics and Appliances
Automotive
Footwear
Packaging
Others
Global Polyurethane (PU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyurethane (PU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyurethane (PU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyurethane (PU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyurethane (PU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
BASF
Huntsman
AkzoNobel
Covestro
Lubrizol
Recticel
LANXESS
INOAC
Tosoh
Mitsui Chem
Woodbridge Foam
Wanhua
Shanghai Dongda
Oriental Yuhong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane (PU) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane (PU) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane (PU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane (PU) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane (PU) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane (PU) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane (PU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane (PU) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane (PU) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane (PU) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane (PU) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Markets, 2021 &
