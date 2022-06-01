Polyurethane (PU) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyurethane (PU) is a polymer composed of organic units joined by carbamate (urethane) links. While most polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers that do not melt when heated, thermoplastic polyurethanes are also available.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane (PU) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyurethane (PU) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurethane (PU) market was valued at 42540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 52540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flexible Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane (PU) include Dow, BASF, Huntsman, AkzoNobel, Covestro, Lubrizol, Recticel, LANXESS and INOAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyurethane (PU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane (PU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others

Global Polyurethane (PU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Construction

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

Others

Global Polyurethane (PU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

BASF

Huntsman

AkzoNobel

Covestro

Lubrizol

Recticel

LANXESS

INOAC

Tosoh

Mitsui Chem

Woodbridge Foam

Wanhua

Shanghai Dongda

Oriental Yuhong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyurethane (PU) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyurethane (PU) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyurethane (PU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyurethane (PU) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyurethane (PU) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyurethane (PU) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyurethane (PU) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane (PU) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane (PU) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane (PU) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane (PU) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane (PU) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Markets, 2021

